RedSeal Helps Healthcare Organizations Reduce Cyber Risk

MedTech Breakthrough Awards selects RedSeal as best overall healthcare cybersecurity solution

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today RedSeal ( www.redseal.net ) announced its cyber terrain analytics platform won the MedTech Breakthrough Award for best overall healthcare cybersecurity solution. This builds on a recent TAG Cyber study that confirms the platform – which automates cybersecurity fundamentals – is well-suited to meet the cybersecurity needs of modern healthcare organizations for cyber visibility, compliance and risk management.



The current health crisis has forced employees across healthcare and telemedicine organizations to work remotely, prompting hackers to target Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and conduct password-spraying attacks on the healthcare sector and other essential services. As a result, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a joint alert on May 13 raising concern for cybersecurity threats targeting organizations addressing COVID-19.

To ensure the remote workforce has access to the appropriate applications and systems while maintaining the same level of security posture and compliance as before, RedSeal launched its Secure Remote Work Assessment . As a result, security and management teams receive the most holistic understanding of their organization’s cyber risks – across physical, cloud and virtual networks – including remote endpoints.

In addition, RedSeal is offering new professional service packages to improve cyber visibility and cloud cyber visibility , while building on its successful professional services to support compliance and risk vulnerability.

“Cybercriminals attack the most vulnerable organizations, which puts healthcare providers, associated verticals and their employees on the frontlines of a cyber battle as well as a global pandemic,” said Dr. Mike Lloyd, chief technology officer at RedSeal. “Now more than ever, it’s important to ensure their systems and networks are secure. We are honored to be named the best healthcare cybersecurity solution – and hope that our new set of services will greatly assist already impacted healthcare organizations.”

About RedSeal

By focusing on cybersecurity fundamentals, RedSeal helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies measurably reduce their cyber risk. With RedSeal’s cyber terrain analytics platform and professional services, enterprises improve their resilience to security events by understanding what’s on their networks, how it’s all connected, and the associated risk. RedSeal verifies that network devices are securely configured; validates network segmentation policies; and continuously monitors compliance with policies and regulations. It also prioritizes mitigation based on each vulnerability’s associated risk. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn .

