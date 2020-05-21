The Alkaline Water Company Names Nicholas Salimbene as Director of Operations

Former Primo executive, will oversee all co-packing facilities, drive operational efficiencies, and support the Company’s new channel expansion and innovative packaging initiatives.



/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company today announced that it hired Nicholas Salimbene as Director of Operations.

“Nick is a seasoned supply chain veteran that brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our growing team. With over a decade of direct bottled water industry expertise, he spent the majority of his career at Primo Water, which was recently acquired by COTT Corporation for $775 million. Nick will manage all operational aspects of our flagship brand, Alkaline88®, and our A88 Infused™ line. Since 2012, our flagship brand has enjoyed stellar organic growth, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead of us. Some of our leading initiatives are expansion into the foodservice and hospitality channels, new and innovative packaging options, and scaling existing regional and national relationships. With strong demand for our products, which are driving record revenues, it is essential to have a leader with Nick’s experience driving our strategic goals and objectives. Nick shares our passion for brand excellence and innovation, and I am excited to welcome him to the team,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

Reporting to the CEO, Salimbene will oversee and manage all co-packing facilities and implement policies, processes, and procedures to drive continuous operational efficiencies. He will also support manufacturing innovation efforts and new product roll-outs for the Company. Before his appointment at The Alkaline Water Company, Nick Salimbene served in leadership roles at multiple large manufacturing companies. He has spent the bulk of his career at various bottled water manufacturers, directing operations and leading large cross-functional teams across 62 manufacturing and 23 distribution facilities throughout North America.

“I am excited about my new role as Director of Operations, and I look forward to helping advance our growth initiatives. Alkaline88® is an established national brand, and this is an outstanding opportunity to build on the Company’s excellent performance and continue to serve our loyal customer base that loves our products,” added Nicholas Salimbene, Director of Operations for The Alkaline Water Company.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88CBD Infused™ brand, featuring a broad line of topical and ingestible products. These products are made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp and include salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, bath-salts, CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, gummies, and powder packs. To purchase A88CBD Infused™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: the statement relating to the Company’s leading initiatives, such as expansion into the foodservice and hospitality channels, new and innovative packaging options, and scaling existing regional and national relationships.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media