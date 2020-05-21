WasteExpo Announces WasteExpo Together Online to Bring the Solid Waste, Recycling and Organics Community Together through a Digital Experience

WasteExpo 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasteExpo 2020 , North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, today announced WasteExpo Together Online, a digital experience that will bring the industry together online August 10-14.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, WasteExpo 2020 has been cancelled. The event will return in 2021 and will take place April 26-29, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. This is the first time in the events more than 50-year history that it has been forced to cancel the event. WasteExpo experienced strong industry support and commitment in the postponement of the event as it moved from May to August; however, the COVID-19 situation worsened nationwide, with New Orleans particularly hard hit. WasteExpo 2021 will offer an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics over four days as well as an Exhibit Hall. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit and the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our priority is on the safety and health of our partners, exhibitors, speakers and attendees. We will miss seeing the close-knit solid waste, recycling and organics community in person in August, but we look forward to bringing the industry together through a digital experience worthy of the WasteExpo name,” said Mark Hickey, Waste360 Vice President. “We are reimagining WasteExpo digitally through WasteExpo Together Online to bring our audience together. The digital experience will take place August 10-14 and will offer timely content and a safe place to learn and do business online for personal connection, innovation discovery, product development and more. We will share additional information about the digital experience soon. We thank our community for their ongoing support. Stay safe and we will look forward to seeing you in person next year.”

