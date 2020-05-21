Xactware App Enables Contractors to Create Bids Faster, Potentially Win More Jobs

With XactRemodel GO, contractors can produce polished bids on their mobile devices

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Ontario, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactware’s estimating app, XactRemodel GO TM , is now available to help contractors and remodeling professionals rapidly write bids with their mobile devices and potentially win more jobs. Xactware is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business with more than 30 years of experience providing estimating solutions for all phases of building and repair.

“Winning remodeling jobs often comes down to getting the bid done quickly,” said Joel Dagenais, senior vice president of Xactware. “With XactRemodel GO, contractors can scope a project, verify labour and material pricing, and write complete bids on their mobile devices — all while on-site. It’s a valuable tool that lets contractors spend less time doing paperwork and more time focused on remodeling.”

Initial response to the launch of XactRemodel GO demonstrates contractors’ need for the ability to write complete bids on their mobile devices. In a limited release that began last year, the app was downloaded more than 28,000 times.

XactRemodel GO uses smart templates so contractors can build estimates almost instantly, at potential job sites, on-the-go, or from the office. The app generates a professional bid that contractors can send directly to their clients. Contractors can also use the app to track the status of their estimates.

Xactware’s comprehensive pricing database powers XactRemodel GO and provides precise, localised, and independently researched pricing updated monthly for more than 10,000 material, labour, and equipment items in more than 460 markets across North America. This proprietary cost information can help contractors ensure their bids appropriately match the scope of proposed remodels.

“XactRemodel GO will help remodeling pros rapidly create polished estimates that give them a winning edge,” said Xactware President Mike Fulton. “We’re excited to assist contractors in building the future of the remodeling industry.”

XactRemodel GO is available on the App Store and Google Play . The subscription includes web access by logging in to app.XactRemodel.com. To learn more, visit XactRemodel.ca.

About Xactware

Xactware specializes in technologies for the property insurance, remodeling, restoration, and mortgage and lending industries. Xactware’s tools provide claims estimating, contents replacement, claims management, and property maintenance solutions for desktop, mobile, and online platforms. Xactware’s services include repair cost research and reports, aerial imagery, and real-time business intelligence. Xactware has been providing cloud services for customers since 1995. Xactware is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business. For more information about Xactware’s solutions, contact Xactware at 1-800-424-9228 or www.Xactware.com.

