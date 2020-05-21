Better With Age: GasBuddy celebrates anniversary with more ways and more places to save on gas than any other travel or navigation app

Company was founded in 1999 as the “gas price app.” Now two decades later, there are so many more ways to save on gas with GasBuddy — 27 — enough to arrange on a board and make it a game; GasBuddy prepares for its 21st anniversary next month and invites consumers to play GasBuddy’s 27 WAYS TO SAVE game to win hundreds in free gas

Boston, MA, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the eve of its 21st anniversary, GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app that is used by more North American drivers to save money on gas, today revealed that it gives drivers more ways to save on fuel — 27 — than any other app, and has announced the 27 WAYS TO SAVE game to prove it.

“It’s true. I counted,” said GasBuddy’s chief marketing officer, Michael DiLorenzo, confirming the impressive amount.

GasBuddy launched June 1999 as a crowdsourced website for drivers to enter gas prices they spot around town. It provided consumers three primary ways to save money on gas. Two decades later, there are two dozen additional ways.

To celebrate these important milestones, this morning GasBuddy has launched the “27 WAYS TO SAVE” game, a nod to one of the most popular “stay-at-home” activities that has taken place in North American over the last two months, bingo.

“For more than 20 years, GasBuddy had a focused mission to help drivers save money on gasoline. We researched, tested, and created features and partnerships with this objective in mind,” said DiLorenzo. “Pennies make dollars, and for millions of North Americans, there’s never been a more important time than right now.”

How to play, win and SAVE:

Start: Get the GasBuddy SAVE board by visiting the 27 Ways to Save website.

Cross out any five game squares on the board you have completed (honor system here). Game squares do not need to be arranged vertically, horizontally or diagonally.

Cross out any five game squares on the board you have completed (honor system here). Game squares do not need to be arranged vertically, horizontally or diagonally. Win $100 and a T-shirt! Submit a picture of your winning SAVE board* on the 27 Ways to Save website by June 30, 2020 to be entered for a chance to win $100 in free gas. There will be, you guessed it, 27 winners.

Start playing GasBuddy’s 27 WAYS TO SAVE game today at www.gasbuddy.com/27WaysToSave.

About GasBuddy

For budget-minded drivers, GasBuddy is the travel and navigation app that is used by more North American drivers to save money on gas than any other. Unlike fuel retailer apps, as well as newer apps focused on fuel savings, GasBuddy covers 150,000+ gas stations in North America, giving drivers 27 ways to save on fuel. That’s why GasBuddy has been downloaded nearly 90mm times – more than any other travel and navigation app focused on gas savings. GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the North American fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

