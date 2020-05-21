Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.14 cents per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 19, 2020. Based on a recent closing price of $8.20 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 6.83%.



Contact:

Kevin Twardy

CFO and COO

(989) 875-5528