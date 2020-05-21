Post Covid-19 Impact: Cyber Insurance Market Size Outlook and Trend 2026

Before coronavirus pandemic the global cyber insurance market was anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 and surpass $28,602.10 million by 2026, claims a research report published by Big Market Research.

As per the global Cyber Insurance Market Research Report, an increase in number of mandatory legislations for data security in several end-users and the growing awareness regarding business interruption (BI) cyber risks are the major factors propelling the growth of global cyber insurance market. In addition, the increasing adoption of cyber insurance products owing to the growing implications of cyber-attacks on government security, economic prosperity, and public safety has led to the considerable growth for the global market in the recent years. Cyber insurance offers coverage against internet-based risks for individuals as well as businesses. It typically includes loss of privacy, losses from network security breaches, indemnification from lawsuits associated with data breaches, and others. Also, cyber insurance is largely an untouched market in the emerging economies and thus, has an immense potential. Cyber liability insurance products are hugely adopted in the Asian countries such as India and China due to the rising number of cyber-attacks, which is predicted to provide growth opportunities in the global market for cyber insurance. However, changes in perils and lack of standard policies regarding cyber insurance are expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the research report provides thorough information on the main segments of the global cyber insurance industry. The key segments are industrial vertical, company size, and region. By industry vertical, the report categorizes the market into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, government & public sector, manufacturing, and others. Based on company size, the industry is bifurcated into small- & medium-sized and large companies. Besides, this report focuses on the regions including Asia Pacific, LAMEA, North America, and Europe. In addition, the report drafts the competitive scenarios of various regions to help investors, new entrants, and market vendors in determining emerging economies.

Along with this, the report provides detailed information about major as well as small players functioning in the cyber insurance market. These players include Allianz, Aon plc, American International Group, Inc., AXA, Lloyd’s of London Ltd., Berkshire Hathway Inc., Lockton Companies, Inc., The Chubb Corporation, Munich Re, and Zurich.

