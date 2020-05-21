Imara to Present Data on IMR-687 in Sickle Cell Disease at the 25th Annual European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that it will present interim data from the ongoing Phase 2a study of IMR-687 in patients with sickle cell disease at the 25 th Annual European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress to be held virtually June 11-21, 2020.



The data will be presented by Biree Andemariam, M.D., Associate Professor at UConn School of Medicine and Director of the New England Sickle Cell Institute at UConn Health, and lead investigator for the trial. Dr. Andemariam’s presentation ( Abstract #S290 ), titled “IMR-687, A Highly Selective Phosphodiesterase 9 Inhibitor (PDE9I), Increases F-Cells and Fetal Hemoglobin in a Ph-2A Interim Analysis” will be included in the oral abstract session, “New Therapeutic Approaches for Sickle Cell Disease.” The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting at 2:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. CEST on Friday, June 12, 2020, and will be accessible until October 15, 2020.



In January 2020, Imara completed enrollment in the IMR-687 Phase 2a clinical trial in sickle cell patients and the Company plans to report top-line data from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About IMR-687

IMR-687 is a highly selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9. PDE9 uniquely degrades cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), an active signaling molecule that plays a role in vascular biology. Lower levels of cGMP are often found in people with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia and are associated with impaired blood flow, increased inflammation, greater cell adhesion and reduced nitric oxide mediated vasodilation.

Blocking PDE9 acts to increase cGMP levels, which are associated with reactivation of fetal hemoglobin, or HbF, a natural hemoglobin produced during fetal development. Increased levels of HbF in red blood cells have been demonstrated to improve symptomology and substantially lower disease burden in both patients with sickle cell disease and patients with beta-thalassemia.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for reporting of data from the ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating IMR-687 in patients with sickle cell disease. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the risks and uncertainties resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, including its ability to conduct and readout data from its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of IMR-687 in sickle cell disease ; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

