Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) (the "Company") today announced a net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 of $32.3 million, or $2.18 per share, on revenue of $321.5 million. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations of $6.2 million, or $0.42 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, on revenue of $336.1 million and a net loss from continuing operations of $32.6 million, or $2.10 per share, for the first quarter of 2019, on revenue of $365.3 million.

The Company reported pre-tax charges of $16.5 million in reduction in value of assets, $6.0 million in restructuring costs and $4.3 million of merger-related transaction costs. The resulting adjusted net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, or $0.78 per share.

David Dunlap, President and CEO, commented, “Although our first quarter results don’t reflect an extensive impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that the world changed suddenly as the global spread of this illness accelerated toward the end of the quarter. At Superior Energy, our time and effort increasingly shifted towards ensuring the well-being of our employees and customers as the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 grew.

“A significant consequence of the global pandemic was the precipitous decline in both oil demand and price. In turn, our customers have rapidly and dramatically reduced their spending, causing us to take significant steps to respond to a much smaller market. To date, we have:

Implemented actions to reduce our payroll costs by an estimated annual net amount of approximately $115 million through a combination of salary reductions, reductions in force and furloughs;

Reduced 2020 capital expenditures to no more than $50 million for the full year; and

Leveraged governmental relief efforts to defer payroll and other tax payments, including an anticipated tax refund of approximately $30 million

“We will continue to appropriately scale the cost structure of the Company as we experience changes in customer spending and activity.

“With the secular change to the global oil and gas market beginning in earnest in 2015, our organization embarked on a rigorous evaluation of options to enhance stakeholder value. As a result of our efforts, we have determined the best way to maximize stakeholder value is to separate the Company into two publicly traded companies - one focused on the consolidation of the U.S. onshore completion, production and water solutions market and the other centered around our leading global franchises. This separation better aligns future growth strategies, cost-structures and capital deployment with each entities’ commercial, geographical and product offerings.

"In December 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with Forbes Energy Services (“Forbes”) to combine its North America services business lines with Forbes into a separate company. To date, significant progress has been made in finalizing the combination; however, the COVID-19 pandemic and decline in oil and gas prices have created significant disruption to the capital markets and both companies’ operations. This disruption has rendered the combination of our North America business lines with Forbes and our related note exchange offer impractical to complete on the terms originally contemplated, and we and Forbes intend to terminate the merger agreement. While this specific transaction will not come to pass, the strategic rationale for the separation of the Company’s business lines remains clear, and we will continue to actively pursue strategies to effectuate it.”

First Quarter 2020 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $134.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 2% as compared with revenue of $137.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a 34% decrease compared to revenue of $203.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. U.S. offshore revenue decreased 16% to $80.1 million as compared with revenue of $95.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased 16% from revenue of $69.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. International revenue of $106.8 million increased by 4% as compared with revenue of $102.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 16% as compared to revenue of $92.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Drilling Products and Services Segment

The Drilling Products and Services segment revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $104.0 million, a 5% increase from fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $98.6 million and a 3% increase from first quarter 2019 revenue of $101.1 million.

U.S. land revenue increased 1% from fourth quarter 2019 to $36.7 million, U.S. offshore revenue increased 9% sequentially to $37.2 million and international revenue increased by 6% to $30.1 million.

Onshore Completion and Workover Services Segment

The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $61.2 million, a 9% decrease from fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $67.6 million, and a 41% decrease from first quarter 2019 revenue of $103.1 million.

Production Services Segment

The Production Services segment revenue increased in the first quarter of 2020 by 1% to $101.5 million from $100.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased by 2% from first quarter 2019 revenue of $103.5 million.

U.S. land revenue was $30.7 million, a 17% increase from fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $26.2 million. U.S. offshore revenue decreased 23% sequentially to $11.3 million and international revenue remained flat from the fourth quarter 2019 at $59.5 million.

Technical Solutions Segment

The Technical Solutions segment revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $54.8 million, a 21% decrease from fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $69.3 million and a 5% decrease from first quarter 2019 revenue of $57.6 million.

U.S. land revenue decreased 21% sequentially to $6.1 million. U.S. offshore revenue decreased 32% sequentially to $31.5 million and international revenue increased 15% to $17.1 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday May 21, 2020. The call can be accessed from the Company’s website at www.superiorenergy.com or by telephone at 888-317-6003 and using entry number 6767493. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through May 28, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 877-344-7529 and using the access code 10143955.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, liquidity, strategic alternatives, market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: the conditions in the oil and gas industry; the effects of public health threats, pandemics and epidemics, like the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition, results of operations and liquidity, including, but not limited to, our growth, operating costs, supply chain, labor availability, logistical capabilities, customer demand and industry demand generally, margins, utilization, cash position, taxes, the price of our securities, the ability to access capital markets; the ability of the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its broader partners (“OPEC+”) to agree on and to maintain crude oil price and production controls; our outstanding debt obligations and the potential effect of limiting our ability to fund future growth; necessary capital financing may not be available at economic rates or at all; volatility of our common stock; operating hazards, including the significant possibility of accidents resulting in personal injury or death, or property damage for which we may have limited or no insurance coverage or indemnification rights; possibly not being fully indemnified against losses incurred due to catastrophic events; claims, litigation or other proceedings that require cash payments or could impair the Company’s financial condition; credit risk associated with the customer base; the effect of regulatory programs and environmental matters on our operations or prospects; the impact of unfavorable or unusual weather conditions could have on our operations; the potential inability to retain key employees and skilled workers; political, legal, economic and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s international operations; laws, regulations or practices in foreign countries could materially restrict operations or expose us to additional risks; potential changes in tax laws, adverse positions taken by tax authorities or tax audits impacting operating results; changes in competitive and technological factors affecting operations; risks associated with the uncertainty of macroeconomic and business conditions worldwide; potential impacts of cyber-attacks on operations; counterparty risks associated with reliance on key suppliers; challenges with estimating the Company’s potential liabilities related to its oil and natural gas property; risks associated with potential changes of Bureau of Ocean Energy Management security and bonding requirements for the Company’s offshore platforms; the potential failure to consummate the Combination (as defined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-K”)); the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Combination if it does not consummate; failure to complete the Combination could negatively impact our business and financial results; and failure of management to focus on alternative opportunities as a result of the Combination.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K, the Company’s Form 8-K filed on April 28, 2020, and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except earnings per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Revenues $ 321,497 $ 365,274 $ 336,072 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion) 211,686 240,053 223,570 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 41,355 56,343 43,741 General and administrative expenses 65,157 71,112 65,211 Reduction in value of assets 16,522 - - Income/(Loss) from operations (13,223 ) (2,234 ) 3,550 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (25,134 ) (25,121 ) (24,038 ) Other income (expense) (4,232 ) (1,612 ) 1,993 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (42,589 ) (28,967 ) (18,495 ) Income taxes (10,254 ) 3,677 (12,333 ) Net loss from continuing operations (32,335 ) (32,644 ) (6,162 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax (47,129 ) (15,061 ) (92,362 ) Net loss $ (79,464 ) $ (47,705 ) $ (98,524 ) Basic and diluted loss per share Net loss from continuing operations $ (2.18 ) $ (2.10 ) $ (0.42 ) Income from discontinued operations (3.18 ) (0.97 ) (6.26 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (5.36 ) $ (3.07 ) $ (6.68 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 14,809 15,578 14,745





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2020

12/31/2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,221 $ 272,624 Accounts receivable, net 310,902 332,047 Income taxes receivable 29,914 740 Prepaid expenses 38,902 49,132 Inventory and other current assets 125,718 117,629 Assets held for sale 121,080 216,197 Total current assets 878,737 988,369 Property, plant and equipment, net 620,017 664,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,533 80,906 Goodwill 136,155 137,695 Notes receivable 69,245 68,092 Restricted cash 2,773 2,764 Intangible and other long-term assets, net 47,431 50,455 Total assets $ 1,830,891 $ 1,993,230 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 73,144 $ 92,966 Accrued expenses 164,883 182,934 Current portion of decommissioning liabilities 3,677 3,649 Liabilities held for sale 8,226 44,938 Total current liabilities 249,930 324,487 Long-term debt, net 1,284,008 1,286,629 Decommissioning liabilities 134,031 132,632 Operating lease liabilities 57,948 62,354 Deferred income taxes 7,129 3,247 Other long-term liabilities 129,955 134,308 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (32,110 ) 49,573 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 1,830,891 $ 1,993,230





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (79,464 ) $ (47,705 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 41,355 82,439 Reduction in value of assets 16,522 - Reduction in value of assets held for sale 46,358 - Other noncash items 13,615 4,467 Changes in working capital and other (70,626 ) (11,822 ) Net cash provided by operating activities (32,240 ) 27,379 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for capital expenditures (18,563 ) (41,160 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 33,045 5,066 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 14,482 (36,094 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Other (208 ) (1,667 ) Net cash used in financing activities (208 ) (1,667 ) Effect of exchange rate changes in cash (2,428 ) 924 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (20,394 ) (9,458 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 275,388 163,748 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 254,994 $ 154,290





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (unaudited) Three months ended, March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 U.S. land Drilling Products and Services $ 36,656 $ 36,271 $ 48,217 Onshore Completion and Workover Services 61,218 67,571 103,136 Production Services 30,667 26,205 40,666 Technical Solutions 6,137 7,774 11,920 Total U.S. land $ 134,678 $ 137,821 $ 203,939 U.S. offshore Drilling Products and Services $ 37,224 $ 34,056 $ 29,067 Onshore Completion and Workover Services - - - Production Services 11,299 14,632 19,272 Technical Solutions 31,533 46,655 20,933 Total U.S. offshore $ 80,056 $ 95,343 $ 69,272 International Drilling Products and Services $ 30,113 $ 28,299 $ 23,795 Onshore Completion and Workover Services - - - Production Services 59,538 59,754 43,512 Technical Solutions 17,112 14,855 24,756 Total International $ 106,763 $ 102,908 $ 92,063 Total Revenues $ 321,497 $ 336,072 $ 365,274





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Revenues March 31, 2020 (1) December 31, 2019 (1) March 31, 2019 (1) Drilling Products and Services $ 103,993 $ 98,626 $ 101,079 Onshore Completion and Workover Services 61,218 67,571 103,136 Production Services 101,504 100,591 103,450 Technical Solutions 54,782 69,284 57,609 Total Revenues $ 321,497 $ 336,072 $ 365,274 Income (Loss) from Operations Drilling Products and Services $ 36,867 $ 27,631 $ 21,279 Onshore Completion and Workover Services (1,870 ) 4,263 1,958 Production Services 756 (8,764 ) 1,617 Technical Solutions (4,638 ) 8,047 (916 ) Corporate and other (17,457 ) (21,636 ) (26,172 ) Total Income from Operations $ 13,658 $ 9,541 $ (2,234 ) EBITDA Drilling Products and Services $ 54,657 $ 46,946 $ 44,305 Onshore Completion and Workover Services 4,443 10,023 13,605 Production Services 11,594 3,288 15,757 Technical Solutions 707 13,514 5,394 Corporate and other (16,388 ) (20,489 ) (24,952 ) Total EBITDA $ 55,013 $ 53,282 $ 54,109 (1) Income (loss) from operations and EBITDA exclude the impact of special items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. For Non-GAAP reconciliations, refer to Table 2 below.





Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Net Loss From Continuing Operations (in thousands) (unaudited) Table 1 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Consolidated Per Share Consolidated Per Share Reported net loss from continuing operations $ (32,335 ) $ (2.18 ) $ (6,162 ) $ (0.42 ) Reduction in value of assets 16,522 1.12 - - Restructuring costs 6,020 0.41 2,896 0.20 Merger-related transaction costs 4,339 0.29 3,095 0.21 Income taxes (6,236 ) (0.42 ) (1,390 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (11,690 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1,561 ) $ (0.11 )





Reconciliation of Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (in thousands) (unaudited) Table 1 Three months ended March 31, 2020 Drilling Products and Services Onshore

Completion

and Workover

Services Production

Services

Technical

Solutions Corporate and Other Consolidated Reported net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 36,727 $ (2,998 ) $ (3,897 ) $ (17,329 ) $ (44,838 ) $ (32,335 ) Restructuring costs 140 1,128 557 3,784 411 6,020 Merger-related costs - - - - 4,339 4,339 Reduction in value of assets - - 4,096 12,426 - 16,522 Interest expense, net - - - (1,173 ) 26,307 25,134 Other expense - - - - 4,232 4,232 Income taxes - - - - (10,254 ) (10,254 ) Income (loss) from operations $ 36,867 $ (1,870 ) $ 756 $ (2,292 ) $ (19,803 ) $ 13,658 Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion 17,790 6,313 10,838 5,345 1,069 41,355 EBITDA $ 54,657 $ 4,443 $ 11,594 $ 3,053 $ (18,734 ) $ 55,013 Three months ended December 31, 2019 Drilling Products and Services Onshore

Completion

and Workover

Services Production

Services

Technical

Solutions Corporate and Other Consolidated Reported net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 27,618 $ 3,187 $ (10,068 ) $ 8,612 $ (35,511 ) $ (6,162 ) Restructuring costs 13 1,076 1,304 503 - 2,896 Merger-related costs - - - - 3,095 3,095 Interest expense, net - - - (1,068 ) 25,106 24,038 Other expense - - - - (1,993 ) (1,993 ) Income taxes - - - - (12,333 ) (12,333 ) Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 27,631 $ 4,263 $ (8,764 ) $ 8,047 $ (21,636 ) $ 9,541 Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion 19,315 5,760 12,052 5,467 1,147 43,741 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,946 $ 10,023 $ 3,288 $ 13,514 $ (20,489 ) $ 53,282 Three months ended March 31, 2019 Drilling Products and Services Onshore

Completion

and Workover

Services Production

Services

Technical

Solutions Corporate and Other Consolidated Reported net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 21,279 $ 1,958 $ 1,617 $ 102 $ (57,600 ) $ (32,644 ) Interest expense, net - - - (1,018 ) 26,139 25,121 Other expense - - - - 1,612 1,612 Income taxes - - - - 3,677 3,677 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 21,279 $ 1,958 $ 1,617 $ (916 ) $ (26,172 ) $ (2,234 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion 23,026 11,647 14,140 6,310 1,220 56,343 EBITDA $ 44,305 $ 13,605 $ 15,757 $ 5,394 $ (24,952 ) $ 54,109



















