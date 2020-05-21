Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth USD 85.72 Billion by 2026; Rapid Spread of the COVID-19 Infection to Create Ample Opportunities in PPE Industry, Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies profiled in the PPE Market Research Report are DuPont, uvex group, Mallcom India Ltd., 3M, Honeywell, Ansell, Avon Protection Systems, MSA - The Safety Company, KARA, MCR Safety, Towa Corporation, TenCate Fabrics, Rock Fall, Mallcom Limited, Ansell Ltd., Blue Eagle Oilfield Services, LLC, Radians, Inc., and more players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personal protective equipment market size is projected to reach USD 85.72 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Exponential growth in COVID-19 cases worldwide will spike the demand for PPE, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis by Product (Head Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Fall Protection Protective Footwear, Hand Protection, and Others), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.



According to Johns Hopkins University in the US, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide is inching towards 5 million, with more than 300,000 deaths. The situation is worsening as the number of cases among frontline healthcare workers is also steadily. The International Council of Nurses (ICN) estimates that around 90,000 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and over 260 nurses have died because of the pandemic. This crisis, therefore, has heightened the need for PPE such as gowns, face masks, and goggles, with World Health Organization having urged governments and manufacturers in February 2020 to ramp up their PPE production by 40% to meet the imminent demand. As the spread of COVID-19 intensifies, the demand for PPE is likely to remain sky-high for 2020.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





The report states that the market value was at USD 48.97 billion in 2018. Additionally, the report addresses the following questions:

What will be the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market?

What other factors are driving the market growth?

What hindrances does the market currently face?

Who are the top players in the market and what are their key strategies?

Which regions are expected to emerge as the most lucrative in the market?





Market Drivers:

Rising Fatalities in the Construction Sector to Favor Market Growth

One of most prominent factors driving the personal protective equipment market growth is the rising number of accidents and deaths of workers at construction sites. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the US Department of Labor, on average 20% of worker deaths in the US happen in the construction sector annually. Moreover, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that roughly 47% of the fatal work injuries reported in 2018 occurred among construction workers. These workers have to work in extremely hazardous environments and therefore require adequate and efficient protection equipment to ensure their safety while working. Thus, rising construction activities worldwide will fuel the demand for PPE and propel the market growth.

PPE Industry Regional Analysis:

Growing Concern for Occupational Safety to Catalyze the Market in North America

With a market size of USD 17.86 billion in 2019, North America is poised to command the personal protective equipment market share in the coming years. This dominance will be premised on the growing awareness regarding safety of workers in dangerous settings such as construction sites. In addition to this, the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases in the US has spurred the government to enhance production of PPE to protect frontline health workers in the country.

In Europe, stringent regulations governing the quality standards of personal protective equipment for workers will mainly drive the market. Similar to the US, high number of coronavirus infections will create wide sales opportunities in Europe for market players. The market in Asia-Pacific will be propelled by rapid industrialization and a speedily expanding construction sector in India and China.





Competitive Landscape

Companies to Focus Their Energies on Combating the COVID-19 Crisis

Most of the major players in this market are stepping up to combat the relentless spread of the coronavirus pandemic, thus accelerating the PPE market growth. Leading companies such as DuPont are leveraging their production strength to churn out as much protective equipment as possible to arm frontline workers in healthcare facilities to ward off the infection.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry Developments:

April 2020: DuPont announced its #TyvekTogether initiative, under which the company aims at raising the availability of Tyvek® personal protective garments to 6 million non-surgical gowns per month for healthcare workers in the country. The initiative is part of the company’s effort to contribute in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

March 2020: 3M and Ford are joining forces to pool their resources to meet the escalating demand for personal protective equipment, resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The companies will primarily focus on increasing the production of 3M’s powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs).





List of Key Companies Covered in the Personal Protective Equipment Market Report are:

KARA

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

MCR Safety

Towa Corporation

TenCate Fabrics

Rock Fall (UK) Ltd.

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Blue Eagle

Mallcom (India) Limited

COFRA S.r.l.

Avon Protection

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Bullard Lakeland Inc.

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Acme Safetywears Limited

TEIJIN LIMITED

Radians, Inc.

Udyogi Plastics Pvt. Ltd.

MSA

Uvex Group

DuPont

Alpha ProTech

3M





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Collaboration, Partnership, and Joint Venture

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Head Protection Safety Helmets & Hard Hats Bump Caps Eye & Face Protection Safety Spectacles Safety Goggles Welding Shields Face Shields Head Gear Hearing Protection Cap Mounted Earmuffs Ear Plugs Hearing Bands Protective Clothing Flame Retardant Apparel Chemical Defending Garment High Visibility Clothing Others Respiratory Protection SCBA- Fire Service SCBA- Industrial APR - Disposable Emergency Escape Devices Fall Protection Soft Goods Hard Goods Full Body Harness Rescue Kits Body Belts Protective Footwear Hand Protection Others



