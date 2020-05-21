Radware Announces New Appointment to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Gabi Seligsohn to serve as an independent director of Radware’s Board of Directors. Mr. Seligsohn will serve as a member of the Board until the company’s next annual meeting of shareholders when his appointment will be up to a shareholder vote.



“Mr. Seligsohn brings a wealth of experience to Radware’s board,” said Yehuda Zisapel, Chairman of Radware’s Board of Directors. “His proven track record in managing successful businesses brings a valuable perspective to Radware’s strategy as we remain focused on delivering value to our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

"I'm honored to join the Board of Directors of Radware and look forward to contributing from my experience to provide insight and guidance related to the company's various activities," said Mr. Seligsohn.

Mr. Gabi Seligsohn has held numerous leadership and board positions across several high-tech companies throughout his career. He currently serves on the boards of Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), DSP Group (Nasdaq: DSPG) and PubPlus, a privately-owned company.

From 2014-2018 Mr. Seligsohn served as Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital, a market leader in the area of digital printing on textiles. Under his leadership, the company went from being a successful startup company to a global market leader in its field, tripling its business, expanding its customer base and successfully undergoing an initial public offering. From August 2006 until August 2013, Mr. Seligsohn served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd., a designer, developer, and producer of optical metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry. During his tenure as the company’s CEO, Mr. Seligsohn led its transformation from a single product category leader to a multi-product highly profitable company and a key enabler of cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing processes.

In 2010, Mr. Seligsohn was voted Chief Executive Officer of the year by the Israeli Institute of Management for hi-tech industries in the large company category. He holds an LL.B. with Honors from the University of Reading, England.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

