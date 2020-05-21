Apex Industries joins Equal by 30 Campaign and Commits to Equal Pay, Leadership and Opportunities for Women in the Energy Sector

The Equal by 30 Campaign aims to advance gender equality and ensure women have the same opportunities as men in the energy industry.

The Equal by 30 campaign is a joint initiative of the Clean Energy, Education and Empowerment Initiative (C3E), which works to advance the participation of women in the clean energy transition and close the gender gap, and the International Energy Agency (IEA). The Equal by 30 campaign aims to have public and private sector commitments to work towards equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy sector by 2030.

Our vision is framed in the dream of a strong, dynamic and innovative Africa and Equatorial Guinea, manifested through the strength of its companies and its businessmen and businesswoman.

“We have the firm conviction that a society that excludes and neglects half of its population can never reach its full potential and it’s condemned to failure in the long run” Said Leoncio AMADA NZE, Founder and CEO of Apex Industries

Apex Industries endorses the Equal by 30 Campaign principles on gender equality, and commits to the below actions:

We believe in offering a safe, transparent, respectful and inclusive work environment and attractive opportunities for development for all our staff. We are committed to providing training opportunities to all employees to avoid toxic or misogynistic working environments, so that our workplaces are free of harassment, violence and bullying behaviours for all. We are committed to attracting women in all departments. We will aim for approximately 50% representation of women across all levels, including in the leadership team and at board level, by the year 2030 We are committed to providing fair compensation and equal pay for work of equal value. We also commit to providing career progression opportunities. Importantly, we commit to nurturing the women in our company, so that they may eventually become Ambassadors in their field, championing the Equal by 30 Initiative

Media Contact: info@apexindustries-eg.com

For the Apex Industries micropage on the campaign site, please visit: https://www.equalby30.org/en/content/apex-industries