Global Connected Cars Market To Reach Value Of Almost $110 Billion In 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global connected cars market is expected decline from $73.2 billion in 2019 to $70.5 billion in 2020 at a rate of -3.63%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $109.9 billion in 2023 at a rate of almost 16%. Increase in efforts by governments for developing intelligent transportation systems will drive the connected cars market. However, hacking of data is expected to limit the growth of the connected cars market.

The connected cars market consists of sales of connected cars and related services. Connected cars are cars empowered with internet access and the local area network which helps to communicate with other vehicles. These cars have a wide range of sensors that transmit and receive signals by the manufacturers in conjunction with the services to enhance consumer experience with the real time interaction of the vehicles. These cars can be connected with smartphones or other mobile phones and allow the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car.

The global connected cars market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product type: Embedded; Tethered; Integrated; Others

By Services: Driver Assistance; Safety; Entertainment; Well-Being; Vehicle Management; Mobility Management; Others

By Application: Navigation; Infotainment; Telematics

By Geography: The global connected cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American connected cars market accounts for the largest share in the global connected cars market.

Trends In The Connected Cars Market

Connected car companies are increasingly developing new technologies such as digital and autonomous technologies in order to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

