New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Practicing Positive Guidance with Preschool and School-Age Children

During the preschool and school-age stages of development, children should be given many opportunities to make choices and plan their own experiences. Activities and spontaneous conversations focused on children’s plans for their play should occur regularly. It is fine if children’s play shifts away from the original plan; the goal isn’t to hold children to their plans but to get children to explore their ability to take initiative. Teachers should also be available to guide children through challenging peer interactions, to teach children skills they can use in the future when similar problems arise. These general approaches align with both the stage of development children are in and positive guidance practices.

When caregivers understand the skills that children are working to develop, they can put in place strategies and learning opportunities that promote those skills. It can also relieve some stress when caregivers understand that many behaviors are linked directly to skills that children are missing, rather than outright “misbehavior” or defiance. To use positive guidance, caregivers must:

Regulate their own emotions.

Practice effective communication.

Be facilitators and guides, not directors or dictators.

Understand the child’s world and developmental appropriateness.

Focus on solutions, not punishment.

This course focuses on positive guidance tools that are appropriate for use with preschool and school-age children. Preschool and early elementary school years is typically ages 3–6 years of age and the term “school-age” refers to children between 6 and 12 years of age. In this course, participants will explore the concept of positive guidance and why it is so important to use positive guidance in their work with preschool and school-age children. This course focuses on the use of developmentally appropriate practices as well as the child development theories that support positive guidance practices.

“Positive guidance strategies are designed to give children the tools they need to strengthen their self-esteem and confidence in their skills,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Using the strategies found in this course consistently will create an environment where children can develop self-regulation and problem-solving skills with the guidance of trusted caregivers.”

GUI108: Practicing Positive Guidance with Preschool and School-Age Children is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. The course is also offered in Spanish.

