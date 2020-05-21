Identity Leader LoginRadius confirms frictionless customer onboarding for BroadcastMed
Cloud-based identity provider backs healthcare streaming company for seamless and easy authentication.
LoginRadius' understanding of identity management in the complex digital space is uniquely complementary to our core requirement.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the global leader in cloud-based identity and access management solution, today announced its service implementation for the US-based video broadcasting company, BroadcastMed. The identity provider has successfully created a frictionless customer onboarding process and increased the streaming efficiencies for its customers.
— Matt Curylo, Creative Director & Director of UX at BroadcastMed.
BroadcastMed is a medical video broadcasting company that publishes curated educational content for healthcare professionals across the globe. With identity management and streamlined access overpowering the market, it chose to work with LoginRadius to accelerate the adoption of data protection protocol and simplify their login experience.
As a result of the implementation, BroadcastMed now offers a centralized login system via single sign-on (SSO) while also leveraging the much-needed National Provider Identifier (NPI) database to verify the identity of registered healthcare professionals.
"LoginRadius' understanding of identity management in the complex digital space is uniquely complementary to our core requirement. We approached the CIAM giant to build a robust healthcare data protection program where patient information and admin accounts remain secured and are only accessible by the authorized person", said Matt Curylo, Creative Director & Director of UX at BroadcastMed.
"We were excited that BroadcastMed chose our identity platform to create a sustainable streaming environment that triggers a widespread adoption, said Rakesh Soni, Co-Founder and CEO of LoginRadius.
"Our continuous development in writing new codes, and standardized, secure customer experience delivery compensated for all the shortcomings of the video streaming platform."
The project additionally involved the integration of custom objects and navigating to third-party sites like Doximity and BroadcastMed's other syndication partners with the implementation of single sign-on.
BroadcastMed houses over 51 active client channels and 13 specialty syndication channels in the pharmaceutical market. Among its affiliates include Philips, Stryker, Mt. Sinai, and John Hopkins Medicine.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing over one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to securely manage customer identities, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU's GDPR and California's CCPA.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
