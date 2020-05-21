Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: The National Emergency Response Committee directs extension of cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa

The National Emergency Response Committee has today directed an extension of cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa until Saturday, the 6th June, 2020;Malls, eateries, restaurants in this areas to remain closed and hawking prohibited. This a to further measure to contain the spread of COVID-19" CS Health.

