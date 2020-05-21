Covid-19 Impact on Renewable Energy Global Market Segmentation, Major Players, Applications and Analysis 2020-2024
The global renewable energy market was valued at $928.0 Billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,512.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2024. Renewable energy technologies use natural sources such as wind, solar, water, and others, to transform these sources into usable forms of energy such as electricity, and mechanical energy.
Factors contributing toward growth of the renewable energy market are volatile nature of fossil fuels and rise in stringent government regulations for reduction of greenhouses gas emissions. However, high cost of renewable energy infrastructure is anticipated to hamper the growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, rise in government funding in the renewable energy sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities.
The major players profiled in this report include:
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
General Electric (United States)
CPFL Energia S.A. (Brazil)
Enel Green Power S.p.A. (Italy)
IHI Corporation (Japan)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Terra-Gen, LLC (United States)
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
Calpine Corporation (United States)
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Hydro & Ocean Power
Wind Energy
Solar Energy
Bioenergy
Geothermal Energy
……
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Renewable Energy for each application, including-
Industrial
Commercial
Utilities
……
Table of Contents
Part I Renewable Energy Industry Overview
Chapter One Renewable Energy Industry Overview
Chapter Two Renewable Energy Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Part II Asia Renewable Energy Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Three Asia Renewable Energy Market Analysis
Chapter Four 2015-2020 Asia Renewable Energy Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Five Asia Renewable Energy Key Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter Six Asia Renewable Energy Industry Development Trend
Part III North American Renewable Energy Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Seven North American Renewable Energy Market Analysis
Chapter Eight 2015-2020 North American Renewable Energy Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Nine North American Renewable Energy Key Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter Ten North American Renewable Energy Industry Development Trend
Part IV Europe Renewable Energy Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Eleven Europe Renewable Energy Market Analysis
Chapter Twelve 2015-2020 Europe Renewable Energy Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Thirteen Europe Renewable Energy Key Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter Fourteen Europe Renewable Energy Industry Development Trend
Part V Renewable Energy Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility
Chapter Fifteen Renewable Energy Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis
Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis
Chapter Seventeen Renewable Energy New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Part VI Global Renewable Energy Industry Conclusions
Chapter Eighteen 2015-2020 Global Renewable Energy Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Nineteen Global Renewable Energy Industry Development Trend
Continued……………………
