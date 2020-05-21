Covid-19 Impact on IoT Platforms Market Size, Status, Growth, Leading player, Demand, Analysis and Future Forecast 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT Platforms market is on the verge of accumulating steady revenue over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). Prominent drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report which provides readers with an accurate picture of the current scenario. The global economy as well as micro- and macroeconomic indicators that govern the various factors. The historical trajectory of the IoT Platforms market is examined to gain an estimate valuation and size of the market till the end of the forecast period. Events, exhibitions, and trade shows are watched carefully for novel innovations and technological breakthroughs enveloping the market.
According to this study, over the next five years the IoT Platforms market will register a 29.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6232.5 million by 2025, from $ 2211.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IoT Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Platforms market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Get a Free Sample Report on IoT Platforms Industry Outlook @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4976244-global-iot-platforms-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PTC (ThingWorx)
Telit
Cisco (Jasper)
Google
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Intel
Amazon
SAP
Aeris
Particle
Exosite
General Electric
AT&T
Zebra Technologies
relayr
Xively (LogMeIn)
Gemalto
Ayla Networks
Teezle
Bosch Software Innovations
This study considers the IoT Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Consumer IoT
Business IoT
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Home Automation
Wearable Technology
Smart City
Industrial Automation
Connected Transportation
Healthcare
Others
Regional Description
The analysis of the IoT Platforms market is also studied based on regions across the global level as well as regional level. Regionally, the report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region is studied more profoundly, along with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the IoT Platforms market share during the review period of 2025.
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global IoT Platforms Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 IoT Platforms Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 IoT Platforms Segment by Type
2.2.1 Consumer IoT
2.2.2 Consumer IoT
2.3 IoT Platforms Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global IoT Platforms Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global IoT Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 IoT Platforms Segment by Application
2.4.1 Home Automation
2.4.2 Wearable Technology
2.4.3 Smart City
2.4.4 Industrial Automation
2.4.5 Connected Transportation
2.4.6 Healthcare
….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 PTC (ThingWorx)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.1.3 PTC (ThingWorx) IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 PTC (ThingWorx) News
11.2 Telit
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.2.3 Telit IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Telit News
11.3 Cisco (Jasper)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.3.3 Cisco (Jasper) IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cisco (Jasper) News
11.4 Google
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.4.3 Google IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Google News
11.5 IBM
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.5.3 IBM IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 IBM News
11.6 Microsoft
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.6.3 Microsoft IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Microsoft News
11.7 Oracle
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.7.3 Oracle IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Oracle News
11.8 Intel
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.8.3 Intel IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Intel News
11.9 Amazon
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.9.3 Amazon IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Amazon News
11.10 SAP
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered
11.10.3 SAP IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 SAP News
11.11 Aeris
……Continued
Ask Any Query on IoT Platforms Market Size, Share, and Volume @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4976244-global-iot-platforms-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here