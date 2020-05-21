Covid-19 Impact on IoT Platforms Market Size, Status, Growth, Leading player, Demand, Analysis and Future Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT Platforms market is on the verge of accumulating steady revenue over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). Prominent drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report which provides readers with an accurate picture of the current scenario. The global economy as well as micro- and macroeconomic indicators that govern the various factors. The historical trajectory of the IoT Platforms market is examined to gain an estimate valuation and size of the market till the end of the forecast period. Events, exhibitions, and trade shows are watched carefully for novel innovations and technological breakthroughs enveloping the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the IoT Platforms market will register a 29.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6232.5 million by 2025, from $ 2211.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IoT Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Platforms market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get a Free Sample Report on IoT Platforms Industry Outlook @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4976244-global-iot-platforms-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PTC (ThingWorx)

Telit

Cisco (Jasper)

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Intel

Amazon

SAP

Aeris

Particle

Exosite

General Electric

AT&T

Zebra Technologies

relayr

Xively (LogMeIn)

Gemalto

Ayla Networks

Teezle

Bosch Software Innovations

This study considers the IoT Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Consumer IoT

Business IoT

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Others



Regional Description

The analysis of the IoT Platforms market is also studied based on regions across the global level as well as regional level. Regionally, the report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region is studied more profoundly, along with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the IoT Platforms market share during the review period of 2025.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IoT Platforms Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 IoT Platforms Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 IoT Platforms Segment by Type

2.2.1 Consumer IoT

2.2.2 Consumer IoT

2.3 IoT Platforms Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global IoT Platforms Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global IoT Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 IoT Platforms Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Automation

2.4.2 Wearable Technology

2.4.3 Smart City

2.4.4 Industrial Automation

2.4.5 Connected Transportation

2.4.6 Healthcare

….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 PTC (ThingWorx)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 PTC (ThingWorx) IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 PTC (ThingWorx) News

11.2 Telit

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Telit IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Telit News

11.3 Cisco (Jasper)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco (Jasper) IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco (Jasper) News

11.4 Google

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.4.3 Google IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Google News

11.5 IBM

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.5.3 IBM IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 IBM News

11.6 Microsoft

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.6.3 Microsoft IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Microsoft News

11.7 Oracle

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.7.3 Oracle IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Oracle News

11.8 Intel

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.8.3 Intel IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Intel News

11.9 Amazon

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.9.3 Amazon IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Amazon News

11.10 SAP

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 IoT Platforms Product Offered

11.10.3 SAP IoT Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SAP News

11.11 Aeris

……Continued

Ask Any Query on IoT Platforms Market Size, Share, and Volume @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4976244-global-iot-platforms-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025