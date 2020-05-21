Covid-19 Impact on Workforce Analytics Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Workforce Analytics market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1826.5 million by 2025, from $ 988.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Workforce Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report looks into the various microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that enable the market to witness demand. The various drivers for the growth of the market are discussed in detail. The report also delves into the various probable risks that could be faced by the global Workforce Analytics market, and how this can hinder the prospects for growth in the near future. Overall, the Workforce Analytics market survey report provides the reader with a description of the market, along with the various opportunities it provides.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Workforce Analytics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kronos

Genesys

Infor

NICE Systems

Aspect

Verint

Calabrio

Workforce Software

ATOSS

Clicksoftware

Monet Software

Teleopti

InVision AG

This study considers the Workforce Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Saas Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

5000 employees

Regional overview

The regional segmentation of the global Workforce Analytics market allows us to look at the different factors that influence growth on a global scale. The different regions covered in this report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report looks into the areas that display market dominance and seeks to inform the reader of the reasons for such dominance. The growth prospects of the developing regions are also discussed in the report.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Workforce Analytics by Players

4 Workforce Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Workforce Analytics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

