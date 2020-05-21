Waste Kings Junk Removal Now Providing Demolition Services in College Station

One of Texas’ leading waste removal service has started providing demolition services in one more city in the state.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Waste Kings Junk Removal announced today that it is now providing demolition services in College Station, Texas.

“We are very excited to provide demolition services in College Station,” said Chris Aversa, spokesman for Waste Kings Junk Removal, one of Texas’ most trusted providers. “We are glad to be able to expand the city that is known for its reputed educational institutions.”

Waste King Junk Removal is a residential and commercial demolition contractor that deals with both large and small-scale projects.

Aversa added, “Our friendly team has been safely and successfully demolishing residential and commercial buildings for customers in the Austin area for many years. Our environmentally friendly recycling practices minimize unwanted landfill.”

“Whether you have an additional building that needs to be removed or you need the old building taken down, or if you require pool removal or construction disposal services, Waste Kings Junk Removal is the demolition contractor you should contact,” said Aversa. “We are dedicated to offering the exceptional level of service and competitive pricing for general demolition, pool removal, and concrete demolition as all our other services that you already know and love.”

“Whether you have a concrete structure to tear down, a pool that needs to be filled in or torn out, an outbuilding or condemned home that needs to be demolished to make way for something new, we can do it. Plus, we will also remove all the debris and waste using our dedicated waste removal team,” explained Aversa.

Finding the right waste removal provider for your home or business, according to Aversa, can be the difference between a good or bad experience.

“All of our owners, trucks, and team members are fully licensed and insured,” Aversa pointed out.

“Whether you’re trying to dispose of old furniture or appliances, or remove the brush from your yard, you’ll be happy with our quick and affordable trash removal service,” Aversa said.

Aversa noted that its team is dedicated to providing superior customer service, ensuring a pleasant and positive experience. He went on to point out that it is proud of its 100 percent satisfaction record, its trained technicians, and the company’s proven and effective waste removal processes.

For more information, please visit https://www.kingsofwaste.com/ and https://www.kingsofwaste.com/blog.html

About Waste Kings Junk Removal

We are a full-service junk removal company. We come in and conveniently haul away items, from any location that you no longer need, like renovation materials, construction debris, old sofas, mattresses, etc.

We do our best to take the stress out of de-cluttering your home. We will even remove waste as it sits in your home.

Contact Details:

Chris Aversa

Phone: 979-291-2809

Waste Kings Junk Removal

700 Lavaca St.

Suite 1400

Austin, TX 78701

(512) 400-2136

Waste Kings Junk Removal

3206 Longmire

Suite A56

College Station, TX 77845

(979) 291-2809

Waste Kings Junk Removal

800 Private Road 917

Suite 120

Georgetown, TX 78626

(512) 400-2136

