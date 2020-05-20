PRGX Global, Inc. to Present at Barrington Research Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that it will be presenting at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Ron Stewart, president and chief executive officer, and Kurt Abkemeier, chief financial officer, will represent PRGX.



The presentation materials to be used at the conference will be available online at www.prgx.com under the “investor” section on the morning of Thursday May 21, 2020.

