PRGX Global, Inc. to Present at Barrington Research Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that it will be presenting at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Ron Stewart, president and chief executive officer, and Kurt Abkemeier, chief financial officer, will represent PRGX.

The presentation materials to be used at the conference will be available online at www.prgx.com under the “investor” section on the morning of Thursday May 21, 2020.

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

CONTACT: PRGX Global, Inc.
investor-relations@prgx.com
Phone: 770-779-3011

