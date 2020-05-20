Surgical Robotics are Explored by Jeff Hawks of Nebraska
Operating Rooms are Getting New Toys to Play with, as Jeff Hawks IdentifiesLINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgeons require a significant amount of precision in the operating room. They’re often tasked with such things as open-heart surgeries, removing gall bladders, and more. When incisions are made, risks include bleeding out, infection, and other issues. Jeff Hawks of Nebraska discovers that there are more tools given to surgeons than ever before.
Jeff Hawks of Nebraska, with a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Nebraska, has made it his life’s work to research robotics and mechatronic systems. Surgical robots are being seen more frequently, often benefiting from artificial intelligence and semi-autonomous programming.
Mayo Clinic, UCLA Health, and more have already been exploring how surgical robots can be used within the operating rooms. They serve as invaluable tools to surgeons to ensure that smaller incisions can be made. The robots can often be the hands of the surgeon to offer a higher level of precision and dexterity, as Jeff Hawks of Nebraska notes.
Jeff Hawks of Nebraska explains that many of the robots operate by providing high-definition cameras without the need for an added incision. The robot contains both the tools and the camera whereas typical laparoscopic surgery involves one incision for the scope and another incision to manipulate the camera.
Some of the most common surgeries performed by robots, as Jeff Hawks of Nebraska investigates, include colorectal surgery, endometriosis, thoracic surgery, and heart surgery. Once the surgeon makes the small incision, the robot is inserted into the body. Then, the surgeon will sit close by with a console to direct the robot using the imagery that comes in from the camera.
Jeff Hawks of Nebraska identifies that one of the most utilized robotic systems right now is the DaVinci robot. It can ensure that the surgeon has a greater range of motion and provide the patient with a shorter hospital stay and a faster recovery.
Jeff Hawks of Nebraska is also heavily involved in the engineering aspects that can spawn new innovations within medical robotics. This would allow more surgical robots to enter operating rooms in order to help surgeons with complicated surgeries and improve the outcomes. While any surgery is risky, many risks can be minimized by offering a higher level of precision – and this is where Dr. Jeff Hawks believes robotics can come into play. It can also reduce costs for hospitals and lead to faster patient recovery along with shorter hospital stays, making robotics an overall win for everyone in healthcare.
Jeff Hawks of Nebraska will continue to publish research on miniature wireless surgical robotics and other robotics developments. He has already developed two patents and continues to work with teams to offer more robust solutions for the medical industry.
