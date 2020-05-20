Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group to meet in May

Sheridan - The Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group will hold a meeting Wednesday, May 27 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Johnson County Library in Buffalo located at 171 N. Adams St. The group is comprised of 11 local citizens, representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. A meeting agenda is being finalized and will include discussion of group membership. The public is invited to attend the meeting, with a public participation period scheduled at 10 a.m. Due to continued concerns with COVID-19, interested parties can join the meeting remotely by calling 319-382-9606 and entering PIN 711 619 520#.

Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call (307) 672-7418. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

- WGFD -