Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,218 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Files Appeal Urg­ing the Fifth Cir­cuit to Block Unlaw­ful Expan­sion of Mail-In Voting

Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, opposing a ruling by a federal court in San Antonio that allows anyone to vote by mail using protections specifically created to aid those with a true disability or illness that renders them incapable of voting in-person.  

“Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Two-thirds of all election fraud cases prosecuted by my office involve mail ballot fraud, also known as ‘vote harvesting.’ Allowing widespread mail-in ballots will lead to greater fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters.”  

Governor Abbott already has made a temporary order expanding the early voting period for the July elections. In addition, local election officials have many other mechanisms available to them to ensure safe and fair elections, including sanitizing voting machines and areas and implementing social distancing.  

Read a copy of the appeal here

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Files Appeal Urg­ing the Fifth Cir­cuit to Block Unlaw­ful Expan­sion of Mail-In Voting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.