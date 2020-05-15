2020-05-15 22:45:36.767 Man Claims $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2020-05-15 22:45:36.767

Jose Lopez Perez of Hollister uncovered a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$300 Million Cash Explosion” Scratchers ticket. Perez purchased the winning ticket from Country Mart, 200 S. Town Blvd., in Hollister.

“$300 Million Cash Explosion” is a $30 game with more than $184 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million, six $1 million prizes and 10 additional $50,000 prizes. All current Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be scanned on the Lottery’s mobile app and on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to determine if a ticket is a winner.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Taney County won more than $11.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.5 million went to education programs in the county.