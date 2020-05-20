Hwy 93 at Henderson opens, Original detour for Hwy 111/Hwy 22 Nicollet to Gaylord resume (May 20, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – (2:30 p.m.) Highway 93 south of Henderson is now open after closing from Highway 169 to Henderson Sunday evening due to flooding.

The Highway 93 closure resulted in a temporary modification to the Highway 111/22 Nicollet to Gaylord east detour on Monday, May 18. The original detour for Highway 111/22 will resume as soon as signing can be changed. During the flood closure Sibley County Roads 8 and 17 were used in lieu of Highway 93.

The official route for traffic using the east detour includes Highway 169 at St. Peter, Highway 93 and Highway 19. The west detour between Nicollet and north of Nicollet County Road 1 remains Highway 14, Highway 15 and Highway 19. Project info and maps can be found at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy111-22nicollet When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

