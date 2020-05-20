2020-05-20 15:14:23.067 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Holts Summit

2020-05-20 15:14:23.067

Missouri Lottery retailer Break Time, located at 163 W. Simon Blvd. in Holts Summit, recently sold a Scratchers ticket that revealed a $100,000 top prize. The winning “Lady Luck” ticket was purchased by Fulton resident Sidney Stuart.

“Lady Luck” is a $5 game that allows players to match their revealed numbers to the winning numbers on the ticket to win a prize. Players can also uncover a “money stack” symbol to win a prize automatically or reveal a “$50 bill” symbol to win $50 instantly. Stuart collected one of the game’s four top prizes. Two top prizes are still unclaimed, and over $6.9 million in prizes remain in the game.

Stuart’s win adds to the prizes paid to players in Callaway County, who won more than $6.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $654,000 in incentives and commissions, and an additional $1.5 million went to educational programs in Callaway County