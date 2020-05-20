Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,218 in the last 365 days.

2020-05-20 15:14:23.067 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Holts Summit

2020-05-20 15:14:23.067

Story Photo

Missouri Lottery retailer Break Time, located at 163 W. Simon Blvd. in Holts Summit, recently sold a Scratchers ticket that revealed a $100,000 top prize. The winning “Lady Luck” ticket was purchased by Fulton resident Sidney Stuart.

“Lady Luck” is a $5 game that allows players to match their revealed numbers to the winning numbers on the ticket to win a prize. Players can also uncover a “money stack” symbol to win a prize automatically or reveal a “$50 bill” symbol to win $50 instantly. Stuart collected one of the game’s four top prizes. Two top prizes are still unclaimed, and over $6.9 million in prizes remain in the game.

Stuart’s win adds to the prizes paid to players in Callaway County, who won more than $6.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $654,000 in incentives and commissions, and an additional $1.5 million went to educational programs in Callaway County

You just read:

2020-05-20 15:14:23.067 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Holts Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.