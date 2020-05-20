Nighttime Hwy 52 lane closures planned in Rochester as bridge cleaning work begins May 26 (May 20, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hwy 52 motorists should be alert for overnight lane closures in Rochester beginning May 26 as crews clean bridges, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A MnDOT contractor is scheduled to work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work will take place on Hwy 52 from Hwy 63 south to 55th Street Northwest, as well as on Hwy 63 south north of 40th Street and on Olmsted County Road 22 over Hwy 14 west.

The work includes bridges over Hwy 52 – 55th Street Northwest, 41st Street Northwest, 37TH Street Northwest , 19TH Street Northwest , 2ND Street Southwest, and 6th Street Southwest, Hwy 14 east and 16th Street Southwest so there will be lane restrictions on these roadways over Hwy 52 as well.

During that work, sand and other material that accumulated during winter is swept up before crews use fresh water in high pressure pumps to spray down the gutter lines and joints. Work is scheduled to be complete by June 20.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

