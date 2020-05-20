Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,218 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 61 lane closure begins May 26 west of Red Wing for cable median barrier installation (May 20, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. – Hwy 61 motorists west of Red Wing will encounter a left lane closure in the westbound lanes beginning May 26 as crews begin installing high-tension cable median barrier, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin the project near Aspen Avenue in Red Wing and work west toward Hwy 316. The lane closure will be approximately 5 miles in length. Mattison Contractors is the prime contractor on the $878,648 project. Work is scheduled to be completed by early July.

The barriers are made of three or four steel cables strung on posts. When a car hits the barrier, the posts break and the cables flex, absorbing much of a crash’s kinetic energy. This redirects the vehicle along the median, preventing a cross-median crash.

MnDOT has evaluated the performance of cable median barriers and determined that nearly all of the fatal and serious injury cross median crashes have been eliminated where the barrier has been installed.  There are restrictions on where cable median barrier can be installed but the Department is moving forward with strategic installations in locations where the risk of cross median crashes are the highest. To learn more, visit MnDOT’s website: www.mndot.gov/trafficeng/reports/cmbarrier.html

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

Hwy 61 lane closure begins May 26 west of Red Wing for cable median barrier installation (May 20, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.