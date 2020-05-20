I-15 Tropicana Ave. Bridge Repairs, Lane Closures May 25-June 22 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is performing a $198,000 repair to the Tropicana Avenue bridge over Interstate 15 in Clark County following several high-load crashes that have left the underside of the concrete structure damaged. Rowley Contracting Inc. is the general contractor.

The bridge, built in the 1960s, has a low clearance height of15 feet 10 inches, making it susceptible to collisions from big rigs and tall loads. It will be completely reconstructed as part of the planned $200 million I-15 Tropicana Avenue Project, scheduled to tentatively break ground in late 2021. (CLICK HERE to learn more about the project).

Meanwhile, repair work will take place from May 25 to June 22, Sunday nights through Friday mornings, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., with exception of May 24 for Memorial Day weekend. As a result, motorists can expect intermittent nightly lane restrictions along north and southbound Interstate 15 between Russell Road and Flamingo Avenue in Clark County. There will only be one closure per night. Freeway ramps will not be affected.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.