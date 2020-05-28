PlayOn Announces the PlayOn Cloud Downloader for Macs and PCs
PlayOn Cloud customers can now automatically download their recordings to their Macintosh or Windows computer at a scheduled time.
We’ve developed this new addition to our product offering as part of our commitment to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayOn today announced the new PlayOn Cloud Downloader, a free app for Macintosh and Windows computers. The Downloader allows PlayOn Cloud customers to automatically download their recordings to their computer at a pre-scheduled time. Households facing increased demands on their home internet during recent stay-at-home orders can use the PlayOn Cloud Downloader to download TV shows and movies during less busy hours when their internet isn’t taxed. Customers whose internet is metered or limited during prime time hours can now automatically download their recordings in the middle of the night to avoid using precious “peak” bandwidth. They can then watch the downloaded videos any time – without using any bandwidth when they watch. And customers who want all of their completed PlayOn Cloud recordings automatically downloaded to their PC now have an easy and automatic solution for that too.
— Skip Sullivan, Head of Customer Delight, PlayOn
“We’ve received feedback from many customers about waking up in the middle of the night to start downloading their recordings to their computers to avoid using limited daytime internet bandwidth,” said Skip Sullivan, Head of Customer Delight at PlayOn. “We’ve developed this new addition to our product offering as part of our commitment to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”
The PlayOn Cloud Downloader is available now as a free download to all PlayOn Cloud customers from PlayOn’s website at https://www.playon.tv/cloud/app/downloader.
About PlayOn Cloud
PlayOn Cloud is the first and only cloud-based DVR for streaming video. Available for download from The App Store and Google Play, the PlayOn Cloud App makes it simple, affordable and fun to enjoy your favorite TV shows, movies and other videos from the internet on your TV, PC, or mobile devices – even when you’re offline. Recorded shows and movies can be viewed commercial-free, thanks to AdSkip, allowing for interruption-free binging. PlayOn has offices in New York and Seattle. Visit us at www.playon.tv or www.playoncloud.com.
