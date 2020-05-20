Wisconsin DOJ Employees Honored by U.S. DOJ for Efforts to Rescue Missing and Exploited Children

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Human Trafficking Bureau Director and ICAC Task Force Commander Matthew Joy, and Special Agent In-Charge Jesse Crowe, have received the 2020 National Missing Children's Day Attorney General’s Special Commendation. The U.S. Department of Justice award recognizes the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) for their significant investigative contributions. National Missing Children’s Day is observed on May 25, 2020.

“This award is a reflection of how committed DOJ’s ICAC team is to protecting kids and holding accountable those who seek to harm them,” said AG Kaul. “Thank you to the dedicated individuals who have been honored with this award—and to all of the members of our ICAC team—for your exceptional work.”

The U.S. DOJ award was given to DCI Special Agent In-Charge Jesse Crowe, for supervising two significant cases. The first case that concluded in 2020 and started when a juvenile female victim in Wisconsin reported being sexually exploited online. The suspect was identified as living in the Las Vegas, Nevada area; the investigation determined he sexually exploited hundreds of juvenile victims around the world. The suspect was charged in the Western District of Wisconsin and pleaded guilty to the charge of Manufacturing Child Pornography. He was sentenced to 15 years in Federal Prison and an additional 25 years of Federal Supervision. The second case was a January 2019 investigation of a missing juvenile female from Tennessee who was located in Madison, Wisconsin. The suspect in the disappearance of the teen was charged in the Western District of Wisconsin and pleaded guilty to the charge of knowingly transporting a person under the age of 18 across state lines for the purpose of sexual activity. He was sentenced to 11 years 3 months in federal prison and 15 years extended supervision once released.

The second award recipient, DCI Human Trafficking Bureau Director and ICAC Task Force Commander Matthew Joy, leads the ICAC Task Force team. The ICAC Task Force provides investigative and digital forensic resources to law enforcement agencies around the state. The ICAC Task Force has significantly contributed to child safety in Wisconsin and beyond – understanding the importance of prevention efforts, Wisconsin released an online safety e-module for parents and children in collaboration with Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction.

About the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

In September 1998, the U.S. Department of Justice began a national Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force program to counter the emerging threat of offenders using the Internet or other online technology to sexually exploit children. Under this program, regional ICAC task forces serve as sources of prevention, education and investigative expertise in order to provide assistance to parents, teachers, law enforcement and other professionals working on child victimization issues.

Wisconsin’s ICAC Task Force has been administered through the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation since its inception in the spring of 1999. The task force is comprised of Wisconsin Department of Justice personnel as well as police and sheriff’s departments from around the state.

