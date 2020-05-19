H2IQ Hour May 27: Leveraging Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Tech to Help Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Join the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office's "H2IQ Hour" on May 27, 2020, at 12 p.m. Eastern to learn how researchers and industry stakeholders are leveraging hydrogen and fuel cell R&D insights, equipment, and facilities to address specific needs during the COVID-19 health crisis. This H2IQ Hour will highlight examples of hydrogen and fuel cell R&D activities and how these activities are helping jump-start improvements to the design and manufacturing of health care devices, protective equipment, and hand sanitizer. The H2IQ Hour will include perspectives from four stakeholders and how their work is making a difference in the COVID-19 relief efforts:

Air Co. is leveraging NEL's renewable hydrogen production technology to produce ethanol, which is distilled and used to make 80% ethanol-based hand sanitizers for hospitals in New York City.

E-Spin Technologies is using its expertise in nanofibers, originally developed for fuel cell membranes, to produce 95%-efficient surgical face masks for health care workers and protective face masks for the general public.

Giner ELX, Inc. is utilizing 3D printing technology funded in part by DOE to print ventilator parts and materials needed to produce protective masks.

Stanford University is applying R&D insights on optimizing oxygen concentrations for fuel cell operation to re-engineer N95 masks that are easier to breathe in and more comfortable to wear.

The H2IQ Hour will include a 45-minute live presentation, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. The webinar will be recorded and posted online.

