ADVISORY: Chief Justice Beasley to Hold Press Conference about Court Operations

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, May 21, to announce new directives affecting statewide court operations.

WHO Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, Supreme Court of North Carolina

WHAT Chief Justice Beasley will announce new orders and emergency directives affecting the operations of courthouses across North Carolina.

WHEN and WHERE Thursday, May 21, 10:00 a.m. To enact social distancing measures and limit the spread of COVID-19, the press conference is being held virtually at the State of North Carolina Emergency Operations Center, streamed live on UNCTV.org, and on NCcourts.gov. Web streams in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language will be available.

