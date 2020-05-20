Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, April 28-29, 2020

May 20, 2020

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on April 28-29, 2020.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee ordinarily are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision and subsequently are published in the Board's Annual Report. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

FOMC minutes can be viewed on the Board's website at http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomccalendars.htm

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee April 28-29, 2020: HTML | PDF

