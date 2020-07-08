Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Ohio to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Top Compensation Result

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will know how to help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Ohio-with the goal being the best possible compensation results.” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

COLUMBUS , OHIO, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the wife or the adult son or daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Ohio to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Ohio-with the goal being the best possible compensation results. Because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans have been diagnosed with a later stage mesothelioma because COVID-19 and mesothelioma have similar symptoms.

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst for a Navy Veteran in Ohio and or nationwide because we are certain he will produce the best possible compensation results. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime."



The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. https://Ohio.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/services/cancer

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma