Wesdome Announces Details of Hybrid Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Addition to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces details on its upcoming Hybrid Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“the Annual Meeting”) to be held on June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

This year, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus disease outbreak (“COVID-19”), to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, and to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, the Company’s Annual Meeting will be broadcast by live webcast.

Shareholders of the Company are respectfully asked not to attend in person at the Annual Meeting, and instead are invited to join the webcast. Access to the Annual Meeting webcast can be found at the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=02830B68-D880-406B-8CA5-5E9E699C2E7E

Wesdome reserves the right to take any precautionary measures it deems appropriate in relation to the physical meeting and access to its premises, and shareholders should be aware that it is entirely possible the Company will be unable to permit them to attend the physical meeting.

The webcast does not have voting capabilities and therefore all shareholders of the Company are strongly encouraged to cast their vote in a timely manner by submitting a completed form of proxy or voting instruction form prior to the Annual Meeting by one of the means described in the Management Information Circular which can be found in the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.wesdome.com ). Due to the likelihood of restrictions in the number of attendees at the Annual Meeting, we also recommend that shareholders not appoint a proxyholder to participate in and vote during the Annual Meeting other than the management representatives named in the Circular.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Governance and Nominating Committee has recommended, and the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved, seven director nominees, including new independent director nominee Ms. Edie Thome.

Ms. Thome was most recently the President & Chief Executive Officer of The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) in Vancouver, B.C. Prior to that appointment, as the Director - Environment, Permitting and Compliance, Aboriginal Relations and Public Affairs at BC Hydro, she was responsible for permitting and compliance, Aboriginal relations and government/public affairs for the ~$9b Site C Clean Energy Project. Her management experience also includes over four years as Vice President, Customer Service, Airport Operations and Corporate Communications for Harmony Airways.

Ms. Thome brings a wealth of senior leadership experience in government relations, governance, environmental permitting and compliance as well as on-the-ground experience working with stakeholders, First Nations and indigenous groups, elected officials and land owners on projects and operations in the natural resource sector. Ms. Thome is currently completing the ICD-Rotmans Directors Education Program and holds an Architectural Technology diploma as well as a BFA from The University of Alberta.

In addition to Ms. Thome who will stand for election at the Annual Meeting, Charles Main, Duncan Middlemiss, Nadine Miller, Brian Skanderbeg, Warwick Morley-Jepson and Bill Washington will stand for re-election.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 138.5 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

