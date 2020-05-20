Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, announced today its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Craig-Hallum 17th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020
  • Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2020 (presentation scheduled for 8:30 am ET)
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 (presentation scheduled for 9:20 am ET)

You may access webcasts of the Cowen and Stifel presentations either live or by replay, for at least one week following the presentation, at the Investors section of ACM’s website at http://ir.acmrcsh.com

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events.  Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at http://ir.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

  In the United States:   The Blueshirt Group
      Ralph Fong
      +1 (415) 489-2195
      ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
       
  In China:   The Blueshirt Group Asia
      Gary Dvorchak, CFA
      +86 (138) 1079-1480
      gary@blueshirtgroup.com
       

 

