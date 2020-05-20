Gladstone Commercial Corporation Provides a Business Update

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) is providing the following business update regarding portfolio performance during this time of market volatility related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Our primary focus continues to be managing the existing portfolio to maintain cash flow, maximize profitability and shareholder value, with the following highlights:

Portfolio occupancy remains at approximately 97% as of May 20, 2020.

Approximately 98% of May cash base rent has been paid and collected. May rental collections remain consistent with 98% of April cash base rent that was paid and collected. Remaining 2% of cash base rents are associated with the previously agreed to deferral agreements. All deferred amounts are to be paid back by the respective tenants commencing in July 2020 and ending in March 2021.

Gladstone Commercial has received additional rent relief requests from certain tenants and reasonably expects to receive more of such requests in the near term. Gladstone Commercial’s acquisitions and asset management teams intend to predominantly seek extended lease term, increased rent, near term rent deferral repayment, and other favorable lease modifications as consideration for granting relief for certain tenants that have been materially and adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as assessed by us. However, Gladstone Commercial is unable to quantify the outcomes of the negotiation of relief packages, the success of any tenant’s financial prospects or the amount of relief requests that we will ultimately receive or grant.

On April 28, 2020 we reported increased core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2020.

In January, we announced an increase in our cash distributions to common stockholders for January, February and March 2020;

Core FFO available to common shareholders and non-controlling OP unitholders for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $13.8 million, or $0.40 per share, a 4.2% increase when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019; and

During the quarter we purchased five fully-occupied industrial properties for $72 million, with approximately 0.9 million square feet of total rental space, at a weighted average cap rate of 7.2% and a weighted average lease term of 14.8 years. We renewed three leases totaling 232,600 square feet with remaining lease terms ranging from 6.4 to 8.2 years.

Subsequent to quarter end we have continued to execute our business plan and are encouraged by our results.

On April 14 th , we announced that cash distributions for the months of April, May and June were left unchanged from the prior quarter, inclusive of a $0.12515 monthly cash distribution per common share;

, we announced that cash distributions for the months of April, May and June were left unchanged from the prior quarter, inclusive of a $0.12515 monthly cash distribution per common share; On May 5 th , we announced a lease extension with Elster Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., at our 58,926 square foot office building in Raleigh, North Carolina. The lease extension resulted in a 14% increase in GAAP rent and maintains the property’s 100% occupancy;

, we announced a lease extension with Elster Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., at our 58,926 square foot office building in Raleigh, North Carolina. The lease extension resulted in a 14% increase in GAAP rent and maintains the property’s 100% occupancy; Additionally, Gladstone Commercial and Elster executed an extension at an adjacent manufacturing facility where Elster leases 22,198 square feet, approximately 20% of the space, with the remainder of the building fully leased to another tenant through 2027. GAAP rent increased approximately 11% as a result of the extension;

Additionally, Gladstone Commercial and Bosch Security Systems, Inc. executed a 23-month lease extension at our Burnsville, MN office property extending Bosch’s lease from February 2021 through January 2023. GAAP rent increased approximately 19% because of the extension; and

As of May 20th, our currently available liquidity is in excess of $30 million via our revolving credit facility availability and cash on hand.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2020, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.1 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com

