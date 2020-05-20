NDOT to Open New U.S. 50/95A Roundabout in Silver Springs May 22

CARSON CITY, Nev. – A newly-installed traffic roundabout will open to traffic the morning of May 22 at the U.S. 50 and U.S. 95 Alternate junction in Silver Springs as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to widen the highway.

Motorists are advised to travel safely through the new traffic configuration and follow all roadway signage. Speed limits will be 15 mph through the roundabout, with speed feedback signs to alert drivers approaching the roundabout at higher speeds.

Motorists will also see intermittent lane reductions and brief travel delays for paving of the roadway approaches into the roundabout between 7am-7pm weekdays over coming weeks.

Since August 2019, traffic has used temporary frontage roads around the junction while the roundabout was constructed. The roundabout replaces a previous flashing traffic light.

A one-way circular intersection in which traffic flows around a center island without stop signs or signals, the concrete roundabout will make intersection travel safer and quicker. Because traffic enters and exits through right turns only, the occurrence of severe right-angle crashes in roundabouts is substantially less than in many four-way intersections. Roundabouts also have the ability to reduce potentially deadly rear-end crashes which can occur at certain traffic lights.

The roundabout is part of a continuing project to widen U.S. 50 from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway between Roy’s Road in Stagecoach and the U.S. 95A junction in Silver Springs. Eight frontage roads are also being constructed, tying local access roads into major intersections for safer designated turns to and from the highway. Roadside lighting will be installed and enhanced for improved visibility and safety at major intersections. Roadway drainage improvements are also being made. Fourteen miles of new four strand, four-foot high livestock fencing will be constructed on both sides of the highway to reduce vehicle-animal collisions and enhance safety. The nearly ten miles of highway to be widened is traveled by approximately 6,000 drivers daily.

Project updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.

DRIVING IN A ROUNDABOUT