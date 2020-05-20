For Immediate Release:

May 19, 2020

New York State Department of State Albany Regional Board of Review to Meet Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m..

Members of the New York State Department of State Albany Regional Board of Review will meet on Friday, May29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Albany Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mba10d85f9a8669f6b045e1c2a2ee7ec1 2. Enter your name and email address, if requested. 3. Enter the session password: 5tuJP44Vte9 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only ------------------------------------------------------- Call either number below and enter the access code, followed by #, then press # again to join the conference. US Toll Free:1-844-633-8697 -or- Local:1-518-549-0500 Access code: 610 346 129

(There are some restrictions on toll-free dialing which you can find here): https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: Brian.Tollisen@dos.ny.gov or 518-764-3132.

