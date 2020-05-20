Guggenheim Second Quarter 2020 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook: Reaching the End of the Runway

Guggenheim Investments says that the speculative-grade default rate could reach 15 percent this cycle, but the market is offering better entry points than seen in years.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today provided its Second Quarter 2020 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook. Titled "Reaching the End of the Runway," the report discusses mounting risks facing high-yield corporate bonds and bank loans as the human and economic devastation of the coronavirus comes into focus.



Among the highlights in the 16-page report:

High-yield bonds and bank loan markets are pricing in the damaging effects of the ongoing recession. Spreads widened to levels in March last seen in 2009, though both sectors could see more losses if spreads widen to 2008 peaks.





While there is a lot of downside priced in, we expect the unemployment rate to rise above 20 percent, with output likely to contract by more in the first half of 2020 than was observed in the first two years of the Great Depression. Markets are assuming a quick recovery, but our interpretation of recent data is that conditions will be worse than what the market is pricing in.





The high-yield corporate bond and bank loan markets both entered this downturn with weak earnings growth and a higher leverage ratio than in 2008. Tying together our economic and top-down credit views, we expect the U.S. speculative-grade default rate will reach 15 percent in this cycle; higher than the peaks in the 1990, 2002, and 2009 recessions.





The average high-yield corporate leverage ratio was 3.5x in the third and fourth quarters of 2008. As of the fourth quarter of 2019, it is 4.7x. The average bank loan leverage ratio was 5.0x in the fourth quarter of 2008. As of the fourth quarter of 2019, it is 5.4x.





In the search for survivors, liquidity is king. We have found opportunities in technology, non-cyclical consumer goods, healthcare, food and beverage, and some restaurants.





A lot of downside is reflected in current price and spread levels, but more pain may come as economic data and corporate earnings reveal the extent of the damage COVID-19 has inflicted on the economy.





Credit investors should use the recent reprieve brought on by a flood of stimulus programs to sell weak credits and buy likely survivors. The current market offers the opportunity to look for quality investments at better entry points than we have seen in years, so we are taking advantage of that value.

