The RealReal Names Todd Suko Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced Todd Suko has joined the company as its Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.



“Todd brings nearly two decades of experience building high-performing legal teams and leading legal strategy for publicly traded, consumer and technology companies,” said Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal. “His demonstrated ability to execute on a global scale makes Todd a strategic addition to our executive team as we continue to grow and scale our business.”

As Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Suko is responsible for leading The RealReal’s legal team and overseeing regulatory compliance and reporting, litigation and risk mitigation, as well as providing strategic counsel on securities laws, transactions, and corporate governance to its executive management and board of directors.

Suko joins The RealReal from OneMarket Limited, where he most recently served as Chief Financial and Legal Officer. Prior to joining OneMarket, Suko spent nearly a decade at Harman International Industries Incorporated, where he oversaw all legal affairs in his role as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. He previously served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at UAP Holding Corporation, overseeing its environmental health and safety and transportation functions. Earlier, he was in private practice at McKenna & Cuneo, LLP. Suko earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia. He also served as an aviator in the United States Navy and retired as a Commander in the Navy Reserve.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.