EURO Ressources - Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend

PARIS, France, May 20, 2020: EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) reports effective May 20, 2020, the board of directors was re-elected at the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 20, 2020. Mr. David Watkins was reappointed as Chairman of the board of directors of EURO by the board of directors. Also, Mr. Tidiane Barry and Ms. Sophie Hallé have been reappointed to the office of Directeur Général and Directeur Général Délégué respectively.

As well, EURO reports that the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 20, 2020 has determined that a dividend in the amount of €0.20 per ordinary share will be paid to the Company’s shareholders. The ex-dividend date will be June 9, 2020, the dividend record date will be June 10, 2020, and the dividend payment date will be on June 11, 2020.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Columbus Gold Corp. and Nord Gold SE.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 20, 2020, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 20, 2020, IAMGOLD France held 56,058,191 shares representing 112,116,382 voting rights or 94.25% of the voting rights of EURO. This threshold crossing results from a double voting rights allocation.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry

Directeur Général

Tel : +1 450 677 0040

Email: tbarry@euroressources.net Sophie Hallé

Directeur Général Délégué



Tel: +1 450 677 0040

Email : shalle@euroressources.net

