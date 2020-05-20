Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Poppy Wheway Offers Fashion on Depop Shop

Dedicated to recycling clothing, Poppy Wheway launches account on the Depop Shop

WINCHESTER, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a personal pledge to recycle clothing and reduce waste, Poppy Wheway has launched an account on the Depop Shop to sell clothing she no longer uses.

Poppy Wheway is a passionate and determined Sports Management and Development student at the University of Portsmouth. She also has a personal blogging website, where she writes about fashion, travel, and more.

On her Depop Shop profile, Poppy is dedicated to selling fashionable clothes at affordable prices.

“I want to give people an opportunity to get their hands on clothes that they didn’t get a chance to the first time,” says Poppy Wheway.

“I hate throwing away clothes, so this helps find them a new home.”

Any clothes that don’t sell are donated to charities in the UK.


About Poppy Wheway

Poppy Wheway resides in Winchester in the UK. As a self-motivated, enthusiastic, and ambitious student, she is looking to pursue a career in business management. She attends the University of Portsmouth and is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and Development. Through her previous experiences playing sports and working with her University’s sports and recreation department, she has progressed to work well both on her own and with a team. Poppy Wheway currently works in the food service industry.

