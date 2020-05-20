Filmsight Productions Launches “COVIDeos” in Spirit of Work Progress Administration (WPA)

Emmy-Award Winning Bay Area Production Company Supports Global Film Artists in Times of COVID

BERKELEY, Calif., May 20, 2020 -- Filmsight Productions, an Emmy Award-winning film production company, launched an innovative and emotional video series today featuring an exceptionally diverse group of now underemployed visual storytellers. Spanning the globe, these film artists share how the pandemic is impacting them, their families and their communities.



The “COVIDeos” project takes its inspiration from the Depression-era WPA program that hired thousands of writers, artists, and photographers – not just to put a few dollars in their pockets, but to chronicle the breadth of American experience during that difficult and unprecedented moment in history.

“We’re now facing an equally significant historical moment that demands to be documented and explored,” says Morgan Schmidt-Feng, founder and executive producer of Filmsight Productions. “Only this time, unfortunately, the government’s support of independent and freelance artists is completely lacking. So we’ve had to find a way to tell these stories ourselves.”

Members of the Filmsight team are donating their time and expertise to support the next wave of rising talent as they express their fears, hopes, losses, and acts of kindness that translate across cultural, socioeconomic, and political divides. The artists creating these new works have each been granted a small stipend to tell their gripping and unique stories; the resulting videos are being featured on Filmsight.com/covideos .



For over two decades, Filmsight has produced award-winning media for television, educational markets, theatrical distribution, and the Web, including the Emmy Award-winning PBS documentaries “The Next Frontier” and “We’ve Got The Power.” Filmsight’s corporate, news, and non-profit clients include Disney, Yahoo, Microsoft, Corbion, Impossible Foods, ABC, Khan Academy, and Climate One.

