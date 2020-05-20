ICU Medical, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal claims

The Portnoy Law Firm advises ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



On May 8, 2020, ICU announced that the Company was "voluntarily recalling one single lot of Lactated Ringer's Injection, USP," advising that "[t]he products are being recalled to the hospital/user level due to the presence of particulate matter identified as iron oxide" and cautioning that "[a]dministration of a drug product that contains metal particulate matter could result in adverse events ranging from inflammation at the site of injection to more serious events that could include the formation of a blood clot obstructing the flow of blood which could lead to end-organ damage or death."

On this news, ICU's stock price fell $19.26 per share, or 8.86%, to close at $198.10 per share on May 8, 2020.

