MicroCures Announces Issuance of New European Patent Providing Broad Protection for First-of-its-Kind Cell Movement Decelerator Technology

/EIN News/ -- Latest Patent Further Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio Covering Novel Platform for Precisely Controlling Core Cell Migration Mechanisms



Decelerator Technology Has Key Potential Applications in Treatment of Cancer and Fibrosis and Serves as Key Complement to Company’s Cell Motility Accelerator Platform for Enhanced Tissue Repair

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCures, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that harness the body’s innate regenerative mechanisms to accelerate tissue repair, today announced the issuance of a new European patent providing broad protection for the company’s first-of-its-kind cell movement decelerator technology, which has potential therapeutic applications in combating cancer metastases and fibrosis. The company’s decelerator technology is being developed alongside MicroCures’ accelerator technology, which is designed to enhance repair of tissue, nerves, and organs following trauma. With the newly issued patent in the European Union (#3052117), the company’s global patent estate now includes eight issued and 12 pending patents covering its underlying technology, as well as the therapeutic programs that have emerged from the platform.

“Our proprietary platform technology represents a fundamentally new way of thinking about how to harness the body’s natural cell movement processes to drive therapeutic outcomes in response to a range of medical challenges. Whether it is removing the brakes from cells to accelerate their migration and drive tissue, nerve and organ repair, or putting the brakes on cell movement to combat tumor metastases and fibrosis, we are pioneering an entirely new treatment paradigm,” said Derek Proudian, co-founder and chief executive officer of MicroCures. “While we clearly recognize the importance of the development work we are undertaking in support of this platform, it is equally important to build a strong, wide-reaching intellectual property portfolio to protect it. This latest patent issuance provides us yet another key piece of intellectual property, bringing our total number of issued and pending patents to 20.”

MicroCures’ technology is based on foundational scientific research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine regarding the fundamental role that cell movement plays as a driver of the body’s innate capacity to repair tissue, nerves, and organs. The company has shown that complex and dynamic networks of microtubules within cells crucially control cell migration, and that this cell movement can be reliably modulated to achieve a range of therapeutic benefits. Based on these findings, the company has established a first-of-its-kind proprietary platform to create siRNA-based therapeutics capable of precisely controlling the speed and direction of cell movement by selectively silencing microtubule regulatory proteins.

The company has developed a broad pipeline of therapeutic programs with an initial focus in the area of tissue, nerve and organ repair. Unlike regenerative medicine approaches that rely upon engineered materials or systemic growth factor/stem cell therapeutics, MicroCures’ technology directs and enhances the body’s inherent healing processes through local, temporary modulation of cell motility. Additionally, the company is developing a decelerator technology based on the same foundational science. Instead of accelerating cell movement for therapeutic repair and regeneration, this technology is designed to slow or halt the movement of cells, potentially offering a unique, natural approach to preventing cancer metastases and fibrosis.

About MicroCures

MicroCures develops biopharmaceuticals that harness innate cellular mechanisms within the body to accelerate and improve recovery after traumatic injury. MicroCures has developed a first-of-its-kind therapeutic platform that precisely controls the rate and direction of cell migration, offering the potential to deliver powerful therapeutic benefits for a variety of large and underserved medical applications.

MicroCures has developed a broad pipeline of novel therapeutic programs with an initial focus in the area of tissue, nerve and organ repair. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, siFi2, targets excisional wound healing, a multi-billion dollar market inadequately served by current treatments. Additional applications for the company’s cell migration accelerator technology include dermal burn repair, corneal burn repair, cavernous nerve repair/regeneration, spinal cord repair/regeneration, and cardiac tissue repair. Cell migration decelerator applications include combatting cancer metastases and fibrosis. The company protects its unique platform and proprietary therapeutic programs with a robust intellectual property portfolio including eight issued patents, as well as 12 pending patent applications.

For more information please visit: www.microcures.com

Contact:

MicroCures

info@microcures.com