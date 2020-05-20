Northstar Exposure and Good Vibes Oil, LLC Announce a Distribution Partnership for Wisconsin

Exciting partnership provides Wisconsin shop owners the opportunity to take advantage of Good Vibes Oil’s full product line and customer awareness

WAUWATOSA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Vibes Oil, LLC (www.goodvibesoil.com) is pleased to announce a new Distribution partnership with Northstar Exposure (https://www.northstarexposure.com/) to provide full distribution and wholesale capabilities to Wisconsin Shop owners.

Good Vibes Oil, LLC offers custom-made CBD tinctures developed based on user data and the most-researched ailments that cause people to seek relief from zero-THC CBD as well as full-spectrum varieties. Northstar Exposure is a CBD and Hemp distribution company that covers the entire State of Wisconsin. They partner with elite local and national brands and bring those products to the storefronts of local retailers near you. They believe in partnering with great suppliers that have the same mission, vision, and values that They do, so they can get quality CBD and Hemp to consumers.

“Most of our retail storefront sales involve a lot of conversation with the customer in order to choose the best products for their needs,” said Good Vibes retail store manager, Shawna Falk. “We have tailored our line of products to help with the decision process and avoid the dreaded information overload that is synonymous in our industry. With Northstar Exposure we have the ability to work with them and other shops to help all CBD consumers with simple, concise information, the highest quality standards and consistency not seen in this market.”

“When we decided to enter the online CBD marketplace, we went all-in on the best, most personalized shopping and education experience available in the space with Jasmine,” said Michelle Collins, Operations Director for WellWallah.com. “There’s nothing like it out there that we’ve seen and we’re excited to partner with Good Vibes to take the CBD customer experience to the next level.”

“We are overjoyed and proud to become Good Vibes primary distributor for the State of WI. Shawna and Matthew Falk share the same mission, vision, and values as we do and we couldn’t be more excited to get Good Vibes in the hands of consumers across this great State of Wisconsin!” Says Northstar Exposure CEO Jared Sanders.

“Our already growing, national brand will greatly benefit from Jared and his team at Northstar Exposure. Our two companies are very aligned on addressing the problems in this industry as well as the need for safety, consistency, and regulation. These are our shared core values. We want Wisconsin to be our best market and I could think of no better group than Northstar Exposure.” Says Matt Falk, CEO of Good Vibes Oil.

Contacts:

Matt Falk, Good Vibes Oil matt@goodvibesoil.com, 262-225-9988

Jared Sanders, Northstar Exposure, jaredsanders@northstarexposure.com, 763-670-8388

You can find out more by visiting their website at www.goodvibesoil.com or by visiting their store at 1500 Underwood Ave in Wauwatosa. For more information email info@goodvibesoil.com