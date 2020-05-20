M-28 Schoolcraft County bridge repair starts May 27

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Schoolcraft

HIGHWAY: M-28/M-77

CLOSEST TOWN: Seney

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $311,000 to repair the M-28/M-77 bridge over the Fox River near Seney in Schoolcraft County. Work includes deck patching, full painting, and scour countermeasures. This project includes a two-year bridge coating warranty.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via temporary traffic signals.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This bridge construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.